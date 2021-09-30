Report: The Reason Why Timo Werner is Set to 'Reassess' His Chelsea Future

Chelsea forward Timo Werner is set to reassess his Chelsea future if one condition isn't met, according to reports.

The striker has struggled to break into Thomas Tuchel's side this season following the arrival of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan.

According to Telegraph Football, Werner could reassess his future if he cannot force his way into Tuchel's starting XI.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The news comes following reports that Bayern Munich are working to sign the former Bundesliga star in January.

With Robert Lewandowski on the verge of turning 33, the Bavarian club are looking to provide 'cover and competition' for the Polish striker, who was previously linked with Chelsea.

The striker scored a goal against Aston Villa in Chelsea's 1-1 draw in the Carabao Cup third round but did not feature off the bench as the Blues lost 1-0 to Juventus in the Champions League, despite Tuchel being able to make as many as five substitutions.

The Telegraph continue to report that should Werner spend the majority of the season on the bench, he is likely to consider a Stamford Bridge departure.

SIPA USA

The report continues to state that Werner could be part of a transfer merry-go-round as Kylian Mbappe is expected to move to Real Madrid, with Lewandowski going to PSG and Werner replacing the Polish international at club level.

Werner had previously rejected the Munich club before moving to Chelsea, as he was not convinced that he was truly wanted by the hierarchy.

However, with his former boss Julian Nagelsmann now at the helm at Bayern, a transfer could happen if he finds himself on the bench at Chelsea.

More Chelsea Coverage:



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube