Report: Chelsea Are One of Two Clubs Lukaku Would Leave Inter Milan For

There has been a revelation in the transer saga.

The two clubs that Romelu Lukaku would consider leaving Inter Milan for have been revealed and Chelse have been handed a major boost, according to reports.

The Blues have made a new and improved bid for the Belgian.

As per Gazzetta dello Sport via Sempre Inter, Chelsea and Real Madrid are the only two clubs that Lukaku would consider leaving Inter Milan for.

Chelsea have stepped up their pursuit of Lukaku and have reportedly had a bid accepted for the forward.

Chelsea have raised their offer to €120 million plus €8M in bonuses in an attempt to land their man.

This news follows reports that Lukaku met with Inter CEO Beppe Marotta to discuss the situation and resolve his future.

The Blues are 'determined' to land the Belgian, and it was earlier reported that the club are set to make an improved bid for Lukaku, which has now been made and accepted.

Lukaku was in no hurry to leave Milan this summer but the fact that Chelsea were 'determined' to bring the forward back to London has turned his head as he has unfinished business in the capital.

Lukaku departed Chelsea back in 2014, featuring 10 times for the Blues and failing to score a single goal but now has the chance to make things right as the 28-year-old enters negotiations with Thomas Tuchel's men.

It appears that the Blues will get their man, as he would only leave Inter for his former club or Los Blancos and now Chelsea will hope he can perform on the pitch.

