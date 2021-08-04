Report: The Two Major Obstacles Standing in The Way of Hakim Ziyech to AC Milan Revealed

The two obstacles standing in the way of a potential transfer from Chelsea to AC Milan for Hakim Ziyech have been revealed, according to reports in Italy.

The Moroccan has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer.

As per Calciomercatio.com via Sempre Milan, the fact that Chelsea want to profit from the move and with Ziyech participating in the African Cup of Nations, the move is in doubt.

AC Milan will already lose midfielders Franck Kessie and Ismael Bennacer, along with Fode Ballo-Toure to the AFCON competition in January.

Therefore, they would be looking to bring in a midfielder who can play during this time, which Ziyech is not as he will be featuring for Morocco at the tournament.

The Italians are also looking to secure Ziyech for free, not willing to pay a loan fee for the player.

However, Chelsea would require Milan to pay to take him for the season and include an option to buy in the deal that could be higher than the Italians are willing to pay.

Ziyech has been in impressive form for Chelsea in pre-season and it the Blues' top goalscorer since training camp started, netting three goals in as many games heading into the new season.

Chelsea have already done business with the Milan club this summer as Fikayo Tomori made a loan move permanent before Olivier Giroud completed a transfer to the San Siro.

Ziyech could still leave but the two obstacles will have to be overcome if Milan are to get their man.

