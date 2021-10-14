    • October 14, 2021
    Report: The Two Reasons Why Real Madrid Want Antonio Rudiger Revealed Amid Chelsea Contract Stand-off

    The reasons for Real Madrid's interest in Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has been revealed and there are two factors attracting their attention.

    The German international is available on a free transfer, with his Chelsea contract expiring at the end of the season and the club have not yet agreed on an extension with Rudiger.

    As per Marca, there are two reasons for the Spanish giants wanting to sign Rudiger.

    The first 'factor' mentioned is the fact that Rudiger is available on a free transfer.

    Los Blancos are reportedly still struggling from the economical impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, therefore cannot afford extraordinary transfer fees.

    The Spaniard's will not have to pay a fee for Rudiger if he were to arrive, much like a deal which saw David Alaba join the club from Bayern Munich after his contract expired.

    Secondly, Real Madrid are interested in the 28-year-old because he is an 'experienced, quality player in the prime of his career'.

    The departures of Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos have left the club 'lacking' in defence, and they see Rudiger as an ideal replacement for the club legends.

    The news comes following reports that Real Madrid have made Rudiger their 'number one priority.

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

