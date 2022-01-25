Skip to main content
Report: Theo Hernandez Snubs Chelsea to Pen AC Milan Contract Extension

Chelsea target Theo Hernandez has snubbed a move to London to agree a contract extension at AC Milan, according to reports in Italy.

The left-back had several offers from abroad but has instead decided to remain in Italy.

As per calciomercato.com, an agreement has been reached between Hernandez and AC Milan for a contract extension as he 'never really considered offers from abroad'.

imago1009388000h

It was earlier reported that Chelsea were preparing a transfer offer for the defender as Thomas Tuchel had suggested Hernandez as a possible name to bring in next month.

The Blues approached the possibility of bringing the 24-year-old to Stamford Bridge and were told he is not for sale unless an offer of €60 million was put on the table. 

Read More

Recalling Emerson from his loan spell at Lyon appears to be Thomas Tuchel's main priority to address the area, while speculation surrounds the likes of Sergiño Dest as another potential option.

imago1009387998h

It appears that Hernandez is now out of the running as Chelsea will accept defeat with the Frenchman extending his stay in Milan.

Calciomercato.com states that "Theo has never really taken into consideration offers from abroad, especially from Manchester City, Chelsea and Psg. His head has always remained focused on Milan."

Chelsea are still in the market for a wing-back, with Ben Chilwell ruled out until the end of the season.

It remains to be seen as to who will move for but it is reported that the Blues will make one final offer to recall Emerson Palmieri from his loan spell at Lyon.

