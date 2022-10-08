Report: Thiago Silva Contract Situation Will Be Discussed After World Cup

Thiago Silva is pivotal to Chelsea and their success, and his contract situation will be discussed by the club after the World Cup takes place in November, and the discussions are expected to be positive.

At 38-years old, Silva is showing no signs of slowing down, and Chelsea may put their trust in him for at least another season. The Brazilian has been nothing short of incredible since he signed for the club, and they may reward him for that.

Silva will be at the World Cup with Brazil, in what is expected to be his very last.

Thiago Silva's contract will be discussed after the World Cup. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, Thiago Silva's contract situation will be discussed after the World Cup in the coming months. Silva is one of the best centre-backs in the league, and a leader around the dressing room.

Chelsea are likely to want to extend the player's contract, and he is slowing no signs of his age at the moment in a blue shirt.

Graham Potter spoke about his relationship with the player yesterday, and was complimentary of the Brazilian.

"I’ve really enjoyed working with Thiago, he’s a character – fantastic experience behind him but has a humility to just so the job and that’s nice to see".

It would be surprise to see a scenario where Chelsea don't renew his contract, and Silva is expected to be at the club next season.

Read More Chelsea Stories