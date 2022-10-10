Skip to main content
Report: Thiago Silva Speaks On Chelsea Future And New Contract

Thiago Silva has opened up on his new contract and his Chelsea future.

Thiago Silva even at 38-years of age is one of Chelsea's most important players, and the club will certainly be hoping he extends, even if it is only for a year further. Experience is of utmost importance in a winning dressing room, and few have more experience than Thiago Silva.

The player is coming into the final months of his contract with Chelsea, and at his age it would arguably be easier to retire and fly off into the sunset after a great career. But the competitor in the Brazilian may say different.

The decision is likely to be made after the upcoming World Cup.

Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva has been speaking on his Chelsea future.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Champions League clash at the San Siro against AC Milan, Thiago Silva had this to say about his Chelsea contract and future at the club.

“The time will come to talk, it could be time before/after the World Cup”.

“I need to decide my contract for my family arrangements, it’s not easy. We will see what will happen”.

Silva is a pivotal part of Chelsea's defence, but if truth is to be told the club are actively already pursuing a replacement for the defender. Josko Gvardiol and Milan Skriniar are just two centre-backs the club have looked at.

The decision will come after the World Cup, and a lot of Chelsea fans will be hoping the former PSG man decides to stay for just one more year.

