Report: Thiago Silva to Stay at Chelsea Until June 2023 as Contract Extension Imminent

Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva will be staying in west London until June 2023 as contract extension talks appear to be finalising, according to reports.

The Brazilian international joined the Blues in the summer of 2020 as a free agent for the one season, before deciding to extend his contract for one more season.

With the successes he has joined at Chelsea however, Silva looks set to remain at the club to complete a stint of three years there.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Silva's contract extension with Thomas Tuchel's side is in no doubt whatsoever, as the final stages are set to be reached in the coming weeks.

Romano took to Twitter to announce the following: "Thiago Silva contract extension with Chelsea is not in doubt. It’s just about paperworks to be prepared and signed in the coming weeks/months. He’s gonna stay until June 2023."

The Italian correspondent went on to provide an update on fellow Blues centre-back Antonio Rudiger.

"Still no big chances on Rüdiger situation. No agreement with Chelsea, Real Madrid pushing."

It was previously reported that Rudiger was asking for £200,000-per-week, £60,000-per-week more than Thomas Tuchel's side had originally offered.

This salary interest comes after Rudiger was made aware that his fellow German Blues teammates were making considerably more than him on the £90,000-per-week salary that Chelsea currently pay him.

There are a variety of clubs across Europe interested in the German's signature, with Real Madrid supposedly the frontrunners for his signature, should he leave west London.

