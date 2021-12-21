Report: Thiago Silva 'Very Likely' to Extend Chelsea Contract

Thiago Silva is 'very likely' to extend his Chelsea contract, according to reports.

The 37-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and Chelsea are yet to agree an extension with the Brazilian.

Silva is happy in London and it is believed he wants to stay in the capital beyond next summer.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea have four defenders whose deals are set to expire at the end of the season - Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta join Silva on expiring deals.

But as per the Athletic, Silva's Chelsea future looks positive. They claim he is 'very likely' to pen a new deal to extend his stay after joining in the summer of 2020 from PSG on a free transfer.

Out of Christensen, Rudiger and Azpilicueta, as things stand, Silva’s situation that is the 'most positive'.

Azpilicueta is hoping for a new deal but wants more than just one-year, while Christensen's talks have stagnated. Rudiger's future at Stamford Bridge is extremely uncertain with Real Madrid thought to be leading the race for his signature.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Thomas Tuchel provided an update on Silva's future back in September stating that his stay at the club depends on him.

He said: "It’s on him. I cannot answer this question right now. Hopefully he can continue to perform on this kind of level. That’s all it needs to stay here. It’s as easy and as clear as that, we want top performance when you play for Chelsea you need to deliver and that’s what he’s doing.

"He is a top professional, is a given because otherwise it would not be possible that he plays on that kind of level for so many years. The age does not play a role.

"The only question we need to ask at the end of the season, is he still on the level that we need at Chelsea to compete for every competition? Yes or no. It’s as easy as that and we have time for that, we don’t need to answer that question right now. He is in a good place and we are happy."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube