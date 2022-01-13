Report: Thomas Tuchel 'Campaigning' for Antonio Rudiger to Stay at Chelsea

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is 'campaigning' for defender Antonio Rudiger to stay in west London amid foreign interest, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and mounting speculation has led many to believe that he would be leaving in the summer rather than signing a contract extension.

The German international has received plenty of interest across Europe from the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Satin-Germain.

IMAGO / Sportimage

As reported by The Athletic, Thomas Tuchel is now very keen for his fellow countryman to stay at Stamford Bridge and he has been 'campaigning' for a resolution.

Rudiger's initial contract demands were turned down by Chelesa after he requested a four-year-deal worth between £180,000 and £200,000-per-week.

The west London club were only initially prepared to offer him a contract that would see him earn £140,000-per-week.

Since then, discussions between player and club have been quiet, with Chelsea addressing contract extensions with several defenders including Trevoh Chalobah and Thiago Silva, who have both recently signed new deals.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen are also both out of contract at the end of the season and Chelsea are still addressing those issues too.

Recent reports have suggested that Rudiger and Chelsea are now in better talks and that the player would like to stay under the tutelage of Tuchel.

As Chelsea progressed through to the final of the Carabao Cup final on Wednesday evening with their 1-0 win over Tottenham, Rudiger got the only goal on the day, in a performance that showed how much he is worth to the club.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube