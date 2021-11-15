Report: Thomas Tuchel & Chelsea Signed Saul Niguez From Atletico Madrid As 'Favour' to Agent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel didn't request to sign Saul Niguez on loan during the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The 26-year-old joined the Blues on Deadline Day in the final minutes as the signing went to the wire which saw him complete a season-long loan switch to Stamford Bridge.

It hasn't gone to plan for the Spaniard yet in the capital. After a difficult debut against Aston Villa in September, he has gone on to make five appearances in all competitions for the Blues, two of which have come in the Premier League.

IMAGO / Action Plus

But reports in Spain have offered a reason why he might not have played as much, claiming Tuchel didn't want the midfielder and he was only signed by the club from Atletico Madrid as a 'favour' to the player's agent.

Saul has heavy competition in the midfield areas. N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic were already ahead of him in the pecking, but the rise of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley has seen him fall to, arguably, sixth choice.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

It was recently reported from England that Saul was happy in London and is 'determined' to see out his move to the European champions.

He wants more game time, naturally, but he will have to work for it. Tuchel has made it clear on several occasions that no gifts will be handed out to players in terms of team selections.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube