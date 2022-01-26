Report: Chelsea Could Make No Signings Before January Transfer Window Closes

Chelsea could leave Thomas Tuchel without any new signings in January, according to reports.

This month, the Blues had been eyeing at least one signing, with the wing-back area the priority for Tuchel following the injuries to key duo Ben Chilwell and Reece James.

But with less than a week to go in the January transfer window, Chelsea are no closer to making any fresh acquisitions to boost up the squad numbers.

It is well documented that Chelsea wanted to recall Emerson Palmieri, however he is set to remain at Lyon for the remainder of the season after the French club were reluctant to cut the loan deal short.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

Chelsea have assessed their options. Sergino Dest of Barcelona is a loan target for the Blues, but the emergence of Malang Sarr may have alleviated their problems at full-back as Tuchel switches between the back-three and back-four systems.

As per the Athletic, Chelsea are willing to less Ross Barkley leave while Ruben Loftus-Cheek is expected to remain at the club this month.

Chelsea are likely to wait until the summer to make a decision on Armando Broja's future amid heavy interest from Southampton regarding a permanent deal.

But the month could, and it is very likely, end with no new incomings which will see Tuchel only have the players he has at his disposal, currently, for the remainder of the season despite their injury and Covid-19 troubles.

The Chelsea head coach isn't concerned by that though should his seniors not bring any new signings in this month.

He said earlier this month: “Of course we will try to improve but if you mean do we need other players, I think we just need our whole squad."

