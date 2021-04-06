Report: Thomas Tuchel could hand Tiémoué Bakayoko new lease of life at Chelsea following Napoli loan

NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Report: Thomas Tuchel could hand Tiémoue Bakayoko new lease of life at Chelsea following Napoli loan

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel could give midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko a fresh chance at the club this summer, according to reports in Italy.

Bakayoko is currently on loan at Napoli until the end of the season but it has been reported in Italy that they won't look to discuss a permanent deal for the Frenchman this summer. 

It will see the 26-year-old return to Stamford Bridge, but his future at the club remains far from certain. 

However a report from Calciomercato, via Sport Witness, claims that Bakayoko could end up staying in London and be given a chance to impress Tuchel when he returns to Cobham this summer. 

If Bakayoko does end up leaving, there is also a 'market chance' for Italian clubs having had loan spells at AC Milan and Napoli. 

Tuchel has remained coy on whether Chelsea will invest in the squad this summer and will wait to assess the situation nearer to the window.

He said: "Honestly we have to wait. It’s another strange situation with the pandemic worldwide. It is necessary that we as a club need to adapt and be patient. Is there even a market? How does it look? What can we invest in? Are there even chances to generate money? Is there interest in our players? Do other clubs have the capacity to buy players from us? Are we able to buy and do we want to?

"So the situation is not clear and so for me, it’s best to be patient and I agree with the club in this to not lose our head. We have to fully trust the guys we have.

"We have eight decisive weeks coming full of decisive matches in which we can achieve three big goals for us. My trust and full concentration are on the players that are here.

"Everything else we will have time for. Now is the moment for the players to show we can trust them. Am I a happy coach right now? Yes, I am because I have a full squad, am at a top club and have a top team. So I am very relaxed."

