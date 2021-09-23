Report: Thomas Tuchel 'Desperate' for Antonio Rudiger to Extend Chelsea Contract

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is said to be 'desperate' for centre-back Antonio Rudiger to sign a contract extension with his side, after speculation that several clubs are interested in signing him, according to reports.

The German defender has played a crucial role in securing Chelsea top spot finishes in his last four years with the club.

According to reports, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are all interested in the player.

As per 90min, Rudiger is becoming increasingly likely to leave Chelsea next year, unless the side give in to his contract demands that would see him become one of their highest paid players.

Now that the player is in his final year under contract with the club, Tuchel is desperate for him to stay and has made it clear that extending his contract is of utmost importance.

A deal is not said to be close as of yet, but talks are underway, with Matt Law of The Telegraph providing an update as to the current situation on the 'London is Blue' podcast.

"(Chelsea) have offered him (Rudiger) around £140,000-per-week, which is a good increase on what he's on.

"Let's face it, it's pretty much an opening offer. What you get will probably be above what the opening offer is."

Chelsea showed a keen interest over the summer in signing Jules Kounde from Sevilla, but after their initial moves broke down, the French defender stayed in Spain.

However, interest in the defender has picked up again and the club may look to sign him in January.

This, combined with the rise of up-and-coming Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah, will make competition for a centre-back role at the club very difficult, thus Rudiger wants to know where he stands in the ranks.

