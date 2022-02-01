Report: Thomas Tuchel Didn't Push for January Signings to Focus on Summer

Thomas Tuchel did not push Chelsea to make any signings in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Blues did not have any new arrivals through the doors during the month, with Kenedy's recall from Brazilian side Flamengo being the only notable addition.

It was speculated that the west London side would look to bring in a new option for their left wing-back position due to Ben Chilwell's absence on the sidelines, as well as to provide cover for Marcos Alonso.

IMAGO / Xinhua

According to The Athletic, Tuchel did not push the club to make any new signings throughout January as his priority is the summer transfer window.

Chelsea made only two permanent signings in the previous summer, with Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Bettinelli both arriving at the club.

The report has suggested that the likes of Jules Kounde, Declan Rice and Aurelien Tchouameni are on the club's list of targets once the season ends.

However making those signings will not be cheap and will also be met with competition from other sides for their signatures, but then again any new players who were acquired this month would have taken away funds for the summer.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

In the closing days of the window, the Blues were heavily linked with a move for Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, but he remained at the La Liga side come the deadline.

Chelsea could make a move for him again in the summer, with the 24-year-old's contract at the Spanish club expiring at the end of the season.

