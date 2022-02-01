Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Thomas Tuchel Didn't Push for Chelsea January Signings to Focus on Summer

Thomas Tuchel did not push Chelsea to make any signings in the January transfer window, according to reports. 

The Blues did not have any new arrivals through the doors during the month, with Kenedy's recall from Brazilian side Flamengo being the only notable addition. 

It was speculated that the west London side would look to bring in a new option for their left wing-back position due to Ben Chilwell's absence on the sidelines, as well as to provide cover for Marcos Alonso. 

imago1008936340h (2)

According to The Athletic, Tuchel did not push the club to make any new signings throughout January as his priority is the summer transfer window.

Chelsea made only two permanent signings in the previous summer, with Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Bettinelli both arriving at the club.

Read More

The report has suggested that the likes of Jules Kounde, Declan Rice and Aurelien Tchouameni are on the club's list of targets once the season ends.

However making those signings will not be cheap and will also be met with competition from other sides for their signatures, but then again any new players who were acquired this month would have taken away funds for the summer.

imago1008934180h (1)

In the closing days of the window, the Blues were heavily linked with a move for Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, but he remained at the La Liga side come the deadline.

Chelsea could make a move for him again in the summer, with the 24-year-old's contract at the Spanish club expiring at the end of the season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008930473h
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Didn't Push for January Signings to Focus on Summer

just now
imago1009106502h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona to Hold Ousmane Dembele Meeting Over Future Amid Chelsea Interest

30 minutes ago
image001 (1)
News

How to Win a Pair of Tickets to the Carabao Cup Final Between Chelsea & Liverpool

58 minutes ago
imago1008211878h (4)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Eyeing Thomas Tuchel 'Summer Transformation' in Attack

1 hour ago
imago1008271037h
News

Christian Pulisic 'Proud' of Achievements Amid 'Tough' Chelsea Spell

1 hour ago
imago1009095790h (1)
Features/Opinions

Why Man United's Deadline Day Decision Could Give Chelsea Boost in Declan Rice Pursuit

2 hours ago
imago1009106959h
Transfer News

Why Chelsea Snubbed Ousmane Dembele Move in January

2 hours ago
imago1008938279h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Has Already Delivered Verdict on Chelsea's January Transfer Window

3 hours ago