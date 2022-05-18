Report: Thomas Tuchel 'Does Not Trust' Ian Maatsen Ahead of Dortmund Loan

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel 'does not trust' Chelsea youngster Ian Maatsen ahead of his potential loan move to Borussia Dortmund, according to reports.

The 20-year-old has only ever made one appearance for his parent club in the Carabao Cup back in the 2019/20 season, before going on two loan spells to Charlton Athletic and Coventry City in the past two seasons.

As reported by Sport Witness, via BILD, German giants Borussia Dortmund are eyeing up Maatsen as a potentially cost efficient option in the side's defensive rebuild.

Dortmund's new sporting director Sebastian Kehl has already began work on improving the side's backline, including the signings of Niklas Sule and Nico Schlotterbeck and now they are 'intensively considering' bringing in the Chelsea youngster.

Sport Witness go on to report that the Blues head coach currently 'does not trust' Maatsen with the Dutch left-back currently not in any of Tuchel's plans moving forward.

As a result, he has resorted to continuing offering him out on loan until he is deemed 'ready'.

While no contact between the two clubs has, as of yet, been made, Dortmund are seriously considering the defender and a move to the Bundesliga would be a huge step up for the 20-year-old who is currently playing Championship football.

With Ben Chilwell returning to the Blues' squad in the summer, it looks like he will have first pick in his position next season.

