Report: Thomas Tuchel Eager to Secure Transfer Targets Ahead of Premier League Start Following Romelu Lukaku Deal

Report: Thomas Tuchel Eager to Land Transfer Targets Before Start of Premier League Following Lukaku Deal

The manager wants his squad settled as soon as possible.
Thomas Tuchel is eager to have the bulk of his recruitment done 'over the next week' to give Chelsea the best chance to challenge Manchester City following the imminent signing of Romelu Lukaku, according to reports.

The Blues are set to make Lukaku their second signing of the summer following Marcus Bettinelli joining on a free transfer.

As per Standard Sport, Tuchel wants to land his transfer targets over the next week so that they are ready for the start of the Premier League season.

sipa_31512478

Chelsea have been heavily linked with Sevilla defender Jules Kounde and are set to turn their attention to the French international once a deal for Lukaku has been sealed.

The 22-year-old is the Blues' top defensive target, and it has been outlined recently that the Champions League winners will go ahead with a deal regardless of whether Kurt Zouma agrees to head the other way, the only stumbling block in the deal.

The transfer should happen fairly smoothly as Kounde has already agreed personal terms with Chelsea and Tuchel would like to bring in the defender before the Blues' first match of the Premier League season against Crystal Palace.

Kounde cover 1

Lukaku is set to be available for this game too as Chelsea have had a €115 million accepted from Inter Milan to bring the Belgian back to Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel's side will be looking to defend their Champions League title and push Manchester City in a Premier League challenge this season and the German wants to seal his targets ahead of the new season rather than leaving it late in the window.

sipa_34505684
