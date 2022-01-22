Report: Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Wants January Transfer Signings

Thomas Tuchel wants to make at least one signing during the January transfer window, according to reports.

Chelsea are yet to make any additions this month however remain on the lookout as they assess all of their options.

Following the injuries to Ben Chilwell and Reece James, a wing-back for the Blues was of priority and Chelsea have tried to recall Emerson Palmieri from Lyon this month to solve the issues out wide in defence.

Other names have also been linked with the Blues this month. Sergino Dest of Barcelona among others has been listed as a potential option for Tuchel's side.

As per James Robson of the Standard, Tuchel is still hoping to make a signing this month with just over a week of the winter market left.

Chelsea have also been linked with Ousmane Dembele who is set to leave Barcelona, but Tuchel remained coy on his situation at the Camp Nou.

“He is a very good player when he is in his top level," said the Chelsea head coach.

"I am very fortunate to have trained him in my time at Dortmund. It was only one year, it should have been longer. I needed to leave and he decided to leave.

"From there we are not in closest contact, we met here and there because of his duties for the French national team and of course I was in Paris so this was more or less when they were preparing for national duties, it’s very close to Paris. This is where we met or exchanged some messages.

“He is in a situation (at Barcelona), I have no idea why or what the situation and detail is. I know how I feel about it when it’s about my players so it is better not to talk.”

