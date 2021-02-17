Report: Thomas Tuchel 'happy to lose' Fikayo Tomori as part of potential swap deal

Chelsea could bid farewell to Fikayo Tomori this summer with the emergence of a possible swap deal with AC Milan.

The 23-year-old joined the Rossoneri on a six-month loan deal with an option to make his stay permanent in the summer if Milan wish to activate the £25 million plus £5 million in add-ons clause.

According to Calcio Mercato via Sempre Milan, though his buy-out figure is considered high by the Milan faithful, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is 'happy to lose' Tomori as part of a sensational swap deal with the Serie A giants.

READ MORE: Antonio Rüdiger ready to help Thomas Tuchel land new defender this summer

READ MORE: "It's for the clubs to decide" - Fikayo Tomori remaining coy over potential permanent move to Milan

READ MORE: Bayern Munich defender David Alaba received only one PL offer amid Real Madrid links

The report states that one of the players who could go the other way is midfielder Franck Kessié, 24, who's under contract at Milan till June 2022, though he is expected to agree a contract extension with the club in the near future.

Tomori has featured four times for the Italian side already and has made quite the impression, especially after turning up to training despite the players being given the day off.

However, the Cobham graduate isn't pondering over what lies in store for him past this summer following an eye-catching start to life at AC Milan.

READ MORE: Revealed - Chelsea's priorities for the summer transfer window

READ MORE: Chelsea scouts weren't fully convinced by RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano as Bayern confirm five-year deal

READ MORE: Jorginho's agent hints at potential reunion with Maurizio Sarri at Napoli

The coming months are vital for the defender as he aims to earn a call-up from the England national team with the European Championships set to kick off in June.

"I'd be lying if I said I'm not thinking about it, of course I am," said Tomori, on being quizzed if he's striving for a return to Gareth Southgate's squad, having made his senior debut for the Three Lions in November 2019.

"But at the moment I'm taking it game by game, week by week and hopefully at the end of the season, I have a Scudetto and I'm in the England squad."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube