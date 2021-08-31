Report: Thomas Tuchel 'Happy' With Chelsea Squad Amid Jules Kounde & Saul Niguez Interest

Thomas Tuchel and the Chelsea board are 'happy' with the current squad despite hoping to pull off deals for Jules Kounde and Saul Niguez, according to reports.

The pair had been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge and could still seal their moves ahead of Tuesday night's deadline.

As per the Independent, Tuchel is happy with his squad but still hoped to pull off a deal for Kounde following Kurt Zouma's transfer to West Ham.

Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA

The Blues received £29.8 million in Zouma's departure and are still interested in signing Kounde but a deal could be tricky with just hours left until the transfer deadline.

Sevilla sporting director Monchi has told Chelsea what they need to do to secure Kounde's signature.

He said: "Kounde can leave before midnight if anybody pays his clause, then we can do nothing. He has the same chance to leave as all his teammates,” Monchi said.

The Spaniard continued: “The only offer from Chelsea for Kounde was last Wednesday at around 5pm for an amount we didn’t like. It was linked to Chelsea selling a player. It was a decent fee but it didn’t meet our criteria."

It was reported that Chelsea had a fresh bid of €55 million rejected by Sevilla in recent days as the Blues were believed to have walked away after Sevilla raised their asking price by €15 million despite Chelsea thinking a fee had been agreed between the clubs.

Previous reports broke the news that the Blues are set for a 'very busy' Deadline Day whilst Kounde is 'waiting nervously' as Chelsea wish to sign the defender before Tuesday's deadline.

It remains to be seen if the Blues will make another move for Kounde as the deadline edges closer.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube