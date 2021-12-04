Report: Thomas Tuchel Has Spoken to Andreas Christensen Regarding Contract Situation

Skip to main content
Report: Thomas Tuchel as Spoken to Andreas Christensen Regarding Contract Situation

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken to Andreas Christensen regarding his contract situation, according to reports. 

The Blues defender has been at the club since 2012, rising through the academy ranks at Cobham to break into the first team in 2017. 

However, his current contract is set to expire at the end of the season and with no new deal yet to be agreed, he may leave west London as a free agent next summer. 

imago1008389931h

According to Adam Newson, Tuchel told the media on Friday that he had spoken to the Danish international in private about the situation regarding a new deal.

He said: "If I speak out here about a concern like this, you can be absolutely sure I spoke many times with the player and it is nothing new."

Recent speculation suggested that Christensen's omission from the first team squad was due to the fact he had not yet agreed to the terms offered by the club for a new contract.

Read More

However, he started for the Blues in their 2-1 win against Watford on Wednesday.

imago1007423791h

Christensen has made 14 appearances so far this season and scored his first ever goal for the club in the 4-0 home win against Malmo in October.

His side are currently top of the Premier League table after 14 games, ahead of title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.

They have also secured qualification for the Champions League knockout stages next year, as well as booking themselves a Carabao Cup quarter-final spot against Brentford.

