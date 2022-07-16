Report: Thomas Tuchel Hints At Two More Defensive Signings This Summer

Chelsea have already secured the signature of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, but with more players set to leave, Thomas Tuchel and co still have some heavy lifting to do.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have both left on free transfers to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively, all whilst the futures of fullbacks Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta are still very much up in the air.

Presnel Kimpembe for PSG. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The recruitment of Koulibaly is expected to fill the gap left by Rudiger, and as a versatile centre half who can play either side of defence, and with the likes of Trevoh Chalobah still on call, the Blues could leave it there.

However, Tuchel doesn't believe it's enough to take into a gruelling Premier League season, especially if they want to start competing with Manchester City and Liverpool.

Paris Saint Germain's Presnel Kimpembe and Sevilla's Jules Kounde are two of the defenders being looked at by the blues, and it seems Tuchel would prefer to have both than just one of them.

Alonso and Azpilicueta celebrating together. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The German coach said: "We need some centre-backs, at least two to replace Andreas and Toni. We have Azpi at the moment in our squad and we plan with him, but there are talks going on about his personal situation and what we want.

"We will be very open with you, so that makes it three." (via Adam Newson)

The honest words suggest that not only are Chelsea hoping to mend their shortcomings this transfer window, but also that Azpilicueta's exit is looking more and more likely.

