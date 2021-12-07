Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Report: Thomas Tuchel 'Insistent' on Signing Ousmane Dembele for Chelsea

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has 'insisted' on signing his former player Ousmane Dembele, according to reports.

The French international played under Tuchel during their time together at Borussia Dortmund, during the best spell of the 24-year-old's career so far.

As per Jose Alvarez via Sport Witness, Tuchel has insisted on signing the winger as he looks to add to his Chelsea squad.

imago1008329024h

Alvarez confirmed interest from Chelsea as he revealed the Blues would be competing against Newcastle for his signature.

“Barcelona are finalising their final offer to Dembele after contact with his agent Moussa Sissoko,” he told El Chiringuito.

“It’s €8m fixed for the season, less that what he earns now. It’s also less than the big offer from Newcastle, which was €15m a year net.

Read More

“There is also the interest from Chelsea, who could offer more to his entourage. Barcelona’s last offer will be €8m net with variables.”

imago0036221215h

Chelsea reportedly 'have the capacity to pay' Dembele what he wants and could easily bring him to Stamford Bridge if Tuchel convinces the Blues to make a move.

The German knows Dembele 'better than anyone' and the player was 'extremely happy' under Tuchel as he was 'never injured'.

However, Barcelona want to offer Dembele a new contract, with the 24-year-old insistant that he is happy at the club.

It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea will make a move for the wide-man as there is a wealth of options in attack for Tuchel's side.

imago0028202375h
