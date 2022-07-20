Report: Thomas Tuchel is "Fighting" to Keep Armando Broja as Transfer negotiaitions Continue With West ham

As has been reported for the past few weeks, Albania striker Armando Broja is wanting away from Chelsea in order to kick start his career and West Ham have identified themselves as the ideal destinantion for the 20-year-old.

Chelsea are currently in America as they continue their pre-season tour before the start of the Premier League season and many of the clubs' loan stars have returned to join up with the first team.

One of these stars was due to be 20-year-old striker Broja who spent last season on loan with Southampton, however he recently left the squad to return to return to England with many reports suggesting it is in order to push through a move to West Ham.

With Chelsea in need of a striker following the departure of Romelu Lukaku, the opportunity is there for Broja to step up and take his opportunity in the first team and Blues manager Thomas Tuchel believes that he will be of use this season.

Leading journalist Fabrizio Romano reported via Twitter that West Ham are looking to push through a permanent move for the Albanian with a loan transfer not an option.

Tuchel spoke to the media ahead of his sides second pre-season game against MLS side Charlotte FC and was questioned about his young striker.

He said that he "does not expect" Broja to leave despite the interest from West Ham and hopes that the situation can be resolved between the player, himself and the club.

Amid the transfer rumours, Tuchel was quick to clarify that Broja is back in England simply to get treatment on an injury that he suffered in training.

Along with the Albanian there is much speculation regarding the future of young English central defender Levi Colwill who has also been linked with a permamanet move away from the club.

