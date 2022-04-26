Skip to main content

Report: Thomas Tuchel Looking at Josko Gvardiol as Potential Antonio Rudiger Replacement for Chelsea

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is looking at signing Josko Gvardiol as a potential replacement for the departing Antonio Rudiger, according to reports. 

It was revealed on Sunday that the German centre-back would leave the west London side at the end of the season, despite speculation he may stay at the Blues beyond the current campaign.

Rudiger's contract at the club is set to expire in June, which will see him depart after five years at Stamford Bridge.

As per Florian Plettenberg, Tuchel is said to be a 'big fan' of Gvardiol and thinks he could be the man to replace Rudiger next season.

The Croatian defender does not have a release clause at his current club RB Leipzig, for whom he has made 42 appearances this season in all competitions.

Gvardiol is also believed to be 'totally happy' at the Bundesliga side and there is yet to be any contact between his management and Chelsea so far.

He has scored two goals and assisted three in his first season at the club, with the 20-year-old joining from Dinamo Zagreb in 2020 before returning on loan for the previous campaign.

Rudiger's departure could see Chelsea lose three defenders this summer, with Andreas Christensen seemingly on his way to Barcelona and questions still raised over the future of captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

Jules Kounde, who was close to joining the Blues last year, and Wesley Fofana have also been named as speculated targets for Chelsea as they approach this year's summer transfer window.

