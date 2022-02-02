Report: Thomas Tuchel Makes Chelsea Summer Transfer Request to Pursue Eder Militao

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has requested the signing of Real Madrid defender Eder Militao this summer, according to reports.

Following an inactive January transfer window last month, the Blues are planning for a big summer with key targets already being shortlisted by the club.

Jules Kounde, Declan Rice and Aurelien Tchouameni have been earmarked as Tuchel looks to bolster his squad in all departments.

It could be a busy window of incoming and outgoings at Stamford Bridge, and as per reports in Spain, another name has been added to Tuchel's wish-list.

AS claim Militao 'is one of the requests' that Tuchel has made to the Blues board for the summer window as he looks to bolster his defensive unit up.

Militao, 23, has a long-term contract at the Bernabeu with his current deal due to expire in the summer of 2025.

It's claimed that Chelsea 'intend to probe' Real Madrid to try to convince the Spanish club to let the Brazil international leave.

Chelsea could lose all of Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer, with the defensive trio out of contract at the end of the season.

Real Madrid are reluctant to let Militao leave this summer. The centre-back is happy in Spain and wouldn't push for a summer exit.

They have been linked with Rudiger, but the Germany international's wage demands have put Ancelotti and co off a free transfer at the end of the season.

