Report: Thomas Tuchel Makes Decision to Allow Four Chelsea Stars to Leave This Summer

Many will be packing their bags and heading out of Stamford Bridge, if everything goes according to plan.

Thomas Tuchel has given the green light to four returning loanees that they can leave Chelsea this summer.

The transfer window is open and despite the talk of big-money names arriving through the doors in west London, plenty of departures are on the cards at Chelsea.

Tuchel's appointment in January sees him have his first summer where he can assess his squad: who stays, who goes and who is given a chance to impress.

But Nizaar Kinsella's new report has revealed four stars who are expected to be allowed to leave.

Tiemoue Bakayoko, Davide Zappacosta, Michy Batshuayi and Ross Barkley will all return from their respective loan spells and will be allowed to depart this summer.

Baba Rahman and Matt Miazga are also set to leave once again this summer after loan spells at PAOK and Anderlecht respectively.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

