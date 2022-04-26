Skip to main content

Report: Thomas Tuchel Makes Defensive Transfer Request to Chelsea Amid Summer Window

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has made a defensive transfer request to the club as they approach this year's summer window, according to reports. 

It was revealed on Sunday after their win against West Ham that Antonio Rudiger will be leaving the club at the end of the season, with Andreas Christensen highly speculated to be joining Barcelona. 

There are also questions over the future of captain Cesar Azpilicueta, with the west London side preparing to potentially make new signings in the market this summer. 

According to the Telegraph, Tuchel is set to 'recommend' to the club's new owners that they sign two new defenders in the summer.

Chelsea could see three of their senior defensive choices leave at the end of the campaign and will therefore need to hire their replacements.

As it stands the club are unable to sign any new players as a result of the sanctions imposed on Roman Abramovich but this is set to end when they have new owners, with a sale set to be completed in the next few weeks.

Both Jules Kounde of Sevilla and Wesley Fofana of Leicester City have been named as potential targets for the Blues as well as RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol, with Tuchel said to be a 'big fan' of the 20-year-old.

Kounde was close to joining Chelsea last summer as personal terms were believed to have been agreed, but he remained at Sevilla for the current campaign.

However the Blues could make a move for him again this summer as reports have suggested he has asked to leave the La Liga side at the end of the season.

