Report: Thomas Tuchel Makes Jules Kounde Promise to Agents Ahead of £50M Chelsea Transfer

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has made the promise to Jules Kounde and his representatives that he will be a 'key figure' in their lineup next season should he join the Blues, according to reports.

The Frenchman was desperately close to a move to west London last summer but Sevilla were unhappy with the offer made by Chelsea and he ended up staying.

Fabrizio Romano recently reported that the 23-year-old is already 'convinced' that he will be a Blues player by the end of the summer.

IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

As per the Mirror, Tuchel is understood to have spoken with Kounde's representatives and has told them that the youngster will be a 'key figure' in the west London squad next season.

Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Marcos Alonso are all likely to depart in the summer, while Cesar Azpilicueta may also be heading for an exit.

As a result, Kounde is top of Thomas Tuchel's list ahead of the summer transfer window.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

The report goes on to state that Sevilla knocked back an offer of £42.5 million last summer as they want closer to £70 million for the Frenchman.

Chelsea, however, are hoping to compromise with a transfer worth around £50 million plus certain add-ons on top.

The two sides are hoping to come to an agreement as quickly as possible with Chelsea keen to dip into their new transfer budget of £200 million under new owner Todd Boehly.

