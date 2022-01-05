Skip to main content
Report: Thomas Tuchel Makes Recalling Emerson From Lyon Loan as Chelsea 'Priority' for January Transfer Window

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is keen on recalling Emerson from his loan spell at Lyon, according to reports. 

The Blues have the chance to dip into the market in the January transfer window as they have struggled with injuries in recent weeks.

It is believed that they may be thinking of bringing back the Italian left back as they look to compete on all fronts this season. 

According to Goal, Tuchel would prefer to have Emerson back at the club as they look to recruit a new option for their left wing-back position.

Ben Chilwell, who has been a regular starter for Chelsea this season, suffered an ACL injury in the 4-0 win against Juventus in November and is unlikely to return to action until the start of next season whilst he recovers from surgery.

Everton's Lucas Digne has also been a mentioned target for the European Champions, with the Frenchman falling out of favour on Merseyside.

However, it is believed Tuchel is an admirer of Emerson and has been 'impressed with his attitude, application and ability.'

The left back joined the Blues from Roma in 2018 and made 71 appearances for the club before moving on loan to Ligue 1 outfit Lyon.

He featured in the opening game of the season against Crystal Palace off the bench then travelled to France soon after, where he has played 18 times so far this season.

With Chelsea expected to be active in the transfer window, another potential recall could be Ian Maatsen.

