Report: Thomas Tuchel Makes Romelu Lukaku Demand to Chelsea Board Ahead of Blockbuster Signing

Thomas Tuchel wants Chelsea to sign Romelu Lukaku before the season starts, according to reports.

Chelsea are in talks with Inter Milan over a big-money move for the talisman this summer and have agreed personal terms with their former striker, but they are yet to come to an agreement over a transfer fee.

They have had bids rejected already for Lukaku but are expected to make another offer as talks continue over the weekend.

A five-year contract is expected to be offered to the 28-year-old this year with reports claiming it's worth £212,000-a-week.

Tuchel is set to get his man after playing a 'significant' role in Lukaku's decision to join Chelsea after he told Inter of his desire to re-join the Blues.

But the Chelsea boss has made one request to the Chelsea hierarchy who are looking to wrap up a deal as soon as possible.

As per James Robson of the Standard, Chelsea are trying to finalise a deal this weekend for Lukaku as talks continue on Friday over the 28-year-old.

But Tuchel has sent his request into his seniors' at Chelsea. He wants the Belgian signed and in place for selection for the start of the season.

Chelsea begin their season on Wednesday 11 August against Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup before their Premier League campaign kicks off three days later at home to Crystal Palace.

Tuchel has been 'relaxed' about the Blues' inactivity in the window thus far due to being kept informed by the board of their movements to try to secure transfer targets to improve the squad.

What Tuchel has said on the Lukaku to Chelsea rumours

"I will not talk about players who don't play in my squad,"Tuchel told the media. "Romelu Lukaku is a fantastic player but he's an Inter player and, with all due respect, I will not talk about him in this situation."



