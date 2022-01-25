Report: Thomas Tuchel Makes Summer Transfer Decision as Chelsea Eye Jules Kounde Move

Thomas Tuchel is targeting a move for long-term Chelsea target Jules Kounde in the summer, according to reports.

The French international was heavily linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge last summer but a move never materialised.

As per Standard Sport, Tuchel has decided to move for the defender as a defensive addition if he loses his out of contract players.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger are all out of contract at the end of the season, which could leave Chelsea with just two senior central defenders going into the 2022/23 campaign.

Club captain Azpilicueta looks set to depart for Barcelona as a transfer is reportedly 'done' as he looks to sign a two-year deal, with an option of a third, in Spain.

Christensen also looks increasingly likely to depart as his contract demands have 'not gone down well' with the Chelsea board.

Rudiger, on the other hand, is still in contract talks with the Blues as they are in 'greater harmony' over the negotiations.

Rudiger reportedly was asking for £200,000-per-week, which Chelsea were reluctant to say yes to.

IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

It seems however, that either player or club have since changed their tune, or they are willing to work on some sort of compromise that would allow him to stay and fight for the west London side.

If Chelsea lose Azpilicueta and Christensen they will be targeting other defensive reinforcements, according to Standard Sport, but Kounde has been targeted already and could be on his way to Stamford Bridge for next season.

It was reported that Marina Granovskaia has held talks with Sevilla over a move as Tuchel has decided to sign the defender at the end of the season with €55 million plus an additional €5 million in add-ons offered to the Spanish club.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube