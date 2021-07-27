Report: Thomas Tuchel Makes Summer Transfer Window Demand to Chelsea Board

The Blues boss has told the board what he needs ahead of next season.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has made a demand to the heirarchy at the club.

The German has previously expressed his 'pure pleasure' at managing the London club, but he would like this demand to be granted at Chelsea.

As per the Guardian, Tuchel has told the Chelsea board that he wants another central midfielder and also needs more options on the right flank.

Chelsea missed out on signing Achraf Hakimi as the right wing-back chose to sign for Paris Saint-Germain ahead of Chelsea.

Therefore, the Guardian report that Chelsea could turn their attention to Wolves winger Adama Traore as an alternative to Hakimi.

The Blues have been linked with AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni and West Ham's English star Declan Rice as possible reinforcements in the midfield areas.

Tchouameni doesn't have the Premier League experience of Rice, but he could come at a much cheaper price if the Blues target the midfielder.

However, despite his demands, Tuchel is not in a rush to add reinforcements this summer.

Talking to Chelsea TV, Tuchel said: "There were some phone calls with Petr (Cech) and Marina (Granovskaia) and also with my assistant in a relaxed way. There’s no need for stress or to rush things. It was a pretty solid holiday."

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

