Report: Thomas Tuchel 'Never Considered' Cristiano Ronaldo

Given his status, it is hardly surprising that Cristiano Ronaldo is constantly in headlines everywhere. With the upcoming release of his extended interview with Piers Morgan, he has everyone talking about him once more.

This was also the case over the summer after the 37-year-old attempted to force a transfer away from Manchester United but was unsuccessful. One club that was mentioned as a potential landing spot was Chelsea, though that was seemingly not heavily pursued.

IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Ben Jacobs, Todd Boehly presented the idea of bringing the forward to Stamford Bridge to former manager Thomas Tuchel. This was reportedly not pursued and not even really considered by the German manager.

Jacobs claims that Tuchel's reluctance to bring Ronaldo in was partially down to discussions he had with Ralf Ragnick, who managed him at Manchester United and was not on the best of terms with him.

It is unclear if bringing in Ronaldo would have helped to stave off his eventual sacking, but Tuchel certainly did not think his addition would be beneficial for the club and it seems he may have been right, given how divisive he has been for Manchester United.

Read More Chelsea Stories