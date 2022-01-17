Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Thomas Tuchel 'Not a Fan' of Chelsea-Linked PSG Defender Layvin Kurzawa

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is not a fan of Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa amid transfer rumours linking him with a move to London, according to reports.

The German head coach had Kurzawa in his PSG side but the French international played as a back-up role to Juan Bernat during Tuchel's time in France.

As per Nathin Gissing, Tuchel is not a fan of the defender meaning a transfer swoop is unlikely.

imago0049267078h

This comes after it was reported that Chelsea held an interest in the 29-year-old left-back ahead of a potential January transfer move.

The Blues are looking to operate in the transfer window this month in order to sign a new player to work in the left wing-back position for the rest of the season as Ben Chilwell is recovering from the ACL injury he suffered against Juventus in November and Marcos Alonso is the club's only recognised option in that role. 

Read More

Kenedy has been recalled from his loan spell at Flamengo and is able to provide back-up in the role but it is not clear as to how involved he will be with Tuchel's squad.

imago0046699750h

Chelsea have also been rumoured to be interested in recalling Emerson from his loan spell at Lyon.

However despite offering a 'favourable financial package', their manager confirmed that he would remain in Ligue 1 until the end of the season.

The Blues have also been linked with Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic and Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico as they look to sign a backup for Alonso this window.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0046699750h
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel 'Not a Fan' of Chelsea-Linked PSG Defender Layvin Kurzawa

30 seconds ago
imago1009099373h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Challenges Chelsea to Get Back to Winning Ways vs Brighton

30 minutes ago
imago1008894018h
Transfer News

Report: Premier League Club Approach Chelsea's Andreas Christensen

1 hour ago
imago1006860721h
News

Thomas Tuchel 'Needs' Whole Chelsea Squad Available Rather Than January Signings

1 hour ago
imago1008744198h
Transfer News

Ousmane Dembele to Chelsea Latest: Contract Demands Revealed, Barcelona Hand Ultimatum & Agreement With Premier League Club

13 hours ago
imago1008953397h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Call Barcelona Defender Ronald Araujo Over Potential Move

14 hours ago
imago1008822418h
News

'Believes in me' - Kepa Arrizabalaga Praises Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel

14 hours ago
imago1009115498h
News

'It is More Difficult' - Cesar Azpilicueta Highlights Difficulty of Winning the Premier League Title

15 hours ago