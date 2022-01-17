Report: Thomas Tuchel 'Not a Fan' of Chelsea-Linked PSG Defender Layvin Kurzawa

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is not a fan of Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa amid transfer rumours linking him with a move to London, according to reports.

The German head coach had Kurzawa in his PSG side but the French international played as a back-up role to Juan Bernat during Tuchel's time in France.

As per Nathin Gissing, Tuchel is not a fan of the defender meaning a transfer swoop is unlikely.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

This comes after it was reported that Chelsea held an interest in the 29-year-old left-back ahead of a potential January transfer move.

The Blues are looking to operate in the transfer window this month in order to sign a new player to work in the left wing-back position for the rest of the season as Ben Chilwell is recovering from the ACL injury he suffered against Juventus in November and Marcos Alonso is the club's only recognised option in that role.

Kenedy has been recalled from his loan spell at Flamengo and is able to provide back-up in the role but it is not clear as to how involved he will be with Tuchel's squad.

IMAGO / Chai v.d. Laage

Chelsea have also been rumoured to be interested in recalling Emerson from his loan spell at Lyon.

However despite offering a 'favourable financial package', their manager confirmed that he would remain in Ligue 1 until the end of the season.

The Blues have also been linked with Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic and Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico as they look to sign a backup for Alonso this window.

