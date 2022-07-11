Report: Thomas Tuchel Not Sold on Chelsea Signing PSG’s Neymar or Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo

Thomas Tuchel has reportedly made a decision about signing PSG's Neymar and Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo this summer transfer window.

Despite being on the verge of signing Manchester City's Raheem Sterling this summer, Tuchel is still in desperate need of another forward.

The Blues have been linked to the likes of Leeds United's Raphinha and Arsenal's new-boy Gabriel Jesus but both of those deals are basically impossible now.

Two names that Chelsea fans weren't expecting to be linked with this window was Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

Ronaldo is supposedly unhappy at Old Trafford due to them not making the Champions League and also making the players take a pay cut due to not qualifying.

Meanwhile, in Paris, Neymar was reportedly linked with a move away due to PSG being open to selling him this summer.

The Neymar rumours were shot down a few days later after the Brazilian apparently extended his deal but the Ronaldo rumours aren't going away.

Todd Boehly has been talking to Jorge Mendes, CR7's agent, about a possible move but the American owner won't make the deal happen unless Tuchel allows it.

Now, a report has come out claiming that the German coach isn't sure about signing an ageing superstar to his new-look Chelsea side.

According to Evening Standard's Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar this summer.

However, Tuchel is said to be 'lukewarm' on the prospect of signing an older superstar attacker.

