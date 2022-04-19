Report: Thomas Tuchel Plans Chelsea Midfield Overhaul in Summer Transfer Window

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is reportedly planning a huge overhaul of his midfield in the summe transfer window.

The Blues are set to be bought by one of Todd Boehly, Sir Martin Broughton or Stephen Pagliuca and could be set for a huge summer transfer window.

As per 90min, Chelsea boss Tuchel is planning an overhaul of his midfield when the transfer window opens.

The report states that a number of high-profile departures and arrivals are anticipated at Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Only Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante are 'near-certainties' to remain at Chelsea this summer as the club will target at least one marquee signing in midfield, it is revealed.

This comes after Chelsea head coach Tuchel admitted he wants to resolve Jorginho and Kante's futures this summer, with their contracts expiring in 2023.

"Nobody wants that with big players and important players nowadays," the Blues boss said. "It's a wish as a coach that we solve this in the summer in any way, that we solve it and it's clear where the journey is and what the decision is. Yes, this is the wish," he admitted.

"(If not) we have the same talks that we have had about Toni and Andreas. You just swap the names. We would talk about it through winter and then comes January, and then agents are talking to this club and the brother another.

"It would be nice if we can avoid it but at the moment it's difficult (because of the sanctions). But this should be the target for all of us."

Conor Gallagher is expected to return to Stamford Bridge, whilst Declan Rice and Aurelien Tchouameni have been linked with moves to London ahead of the summer window.

