Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Thomas Tuchel Plans Chelsea Midfield Overhaul in Summer Transfer Window

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is reportedly planning a huge overhaul of his midfield in the summe transfer window.

The Blues are set to be bought by one of Todd Boehly, Sir Martin Broughton or Stephen Pagliuca and could be set for a huge summer transfer window.

As per 90min, Chelsea boss Tuchel is planning an overhaul of his midfield when the transfer window opens.

imago1011386071h

The report states that a number of high-profile departures and arrivals are anticipated at Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Only Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante are 'near-certainties' to remain at Chelsea this summer as the club will target at least one marquee signing in midfield, it is revealed.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This comes after Chelsea head coach Tuchel admitted he wants to resolve Jorginho and Kante's futures this summer, with their contracts expiring in 2023.

imago1011381604h

"Nobody wants that with big players and important players nowadays," the Blues boss said. "It's a wish as a coach that we solve this in the summer in any way, that we solve it and it's clear where the journey is and what the decision is. Yes, this is the wish," he admitted.

"(If not) we have the same talks that we have had about Toni and Andreas. You just swap the names. We would talk about it through winter and then comes January, and then agents are talking to this club and the brother another.

"It would be nice if we can avoid it but at the moment it's difficult (because of the sanctions). But this should be the target for all of us."

Conor Gallagher is expected to return to Stamford Bridge, whilst Declan Rice and Aurelien Tchouameni have been linked with moves to London ahead of the summer window.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011396796h
News

Conor Gallagher Admits He is Not Thinking About Chelsea Future During Crystal Palace Loan

By Nick Emms24 minutes ago
imago1011396748h
News

Report: Antonio Rudiger Wants to Make Decision on Chelsea Future By End of April

By Nick Emms54 minutes ago
imago1011309786h
News

Report: Real Madrid Assessing Antonio Rudiger Transfer Following Champions League Performance for Chelsea

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011384623h
News

Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish Drops Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek & Conor Gallagher Transfer Hint

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011382064h
News

Mason Mount Proud of Chelsea Goal Involvements After Crystal Palace Triumph

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011384473h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Heaps Praise on Chelsea Midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010111309h
News

Conor Gallagher: I Wanted to Be Part of FA Cup Clash for Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011394016h
News

Crystal Palace Midfielder James McArthur Identifies Reason for FA Cup Semi-Final Loss to Chelsea

By Nick Emms14 hours ago