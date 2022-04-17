Skip to main content
Report: Thomas Tuchel Prepared to Let Romelu Lukaku Leave Chelsea Amid PSG & Inter Interest

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is prepared to let club-record signing Romelu Lukaku leave at the end of the season, with Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan interested, according to reports.

The Belgian has struggled in his first season back in Blue and has seen a recent lack of game time as Kai Havertz has been preferred in attack.

According to 90min, Chelsea are prepared to let Lukaku leave in the summer after an unsuccessful season.

imago1006534596h

The report states that, despite paying a record-breaking £97.5 million for the forward, Tuchel is keen to cut Chelsea's losses and sell the forward in the summer transfer window.

Inter Milan, his previous side, are one of the interested sides and could make sense as the Italians are reportedly still owed a 'huge chunk' of the transfer fee.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ligue 1 side PSG have already been in contact with Lukaku's entourage, 90min continue to report.

With Kylian Mbappe's potential departure at the end of the season, the Paris side could look to refresh their attack and make a move for Lukaku.

imago1010208583h (1)

In the meantime, Tuchel has encouraged Lukaku to be patient and work hard to find his way into the Chelsea team

He said: "For sure. He had a huge chance against Real Madrid (at home) and things can go so fast. Nobody knows what this goal would have done for us if he had taken his chance with the late header in the first leg.

"It is exactly what he needs to do. Wait, be patient, work hard and put the team first, be ready to help the team, because as a striker you can help within seconds."

imago1011278052h (1)
