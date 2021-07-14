Report: Thomas Tuchel 'Promised Significant Funds' This Summer Amid Haaland Interest

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel 'Promised Significant Funds' This Summer

It could be a busy window at Chelsea this summer.
Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel has been 'promised' a huge transfer budget by Roman Abramovich this summer, according to reports.

Chelsea are ready to mount a Premier League title challenge next season following their Champions League triumph. They are now looking to head into the transfer market to bolster their already quality-filled squad. 

Tuchel has justified Chelsea's decision to bring him in mid-season and now he is set to be rewarded during the summer transfer window.

Chelsea's Premier League season starts on August 14 at home to Crystal Palace.

As per James Robson, 'Tuchel has been promised significant funds to improve his squad after being frustrated with his striking options last season'. 

Chelsea are keen on a new centre-forward - Erling Haaland is their main target. A 'top class' number nine is a 'priority' for Chelsea this summer.

Haaland would cost the Blues around £150 million, which Abramovich is reportedly willing to pay to bring him to west London. 

The 20-year-old remained tightlipped on his future when asked, as did his agent Mino Raiola

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

