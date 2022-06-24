Skip to main content
Report: Thomas Tuchel Promised Up To Six Summer Signings By New Chelsea Owners

Thomas Tuchel has been promised up to six new signings this summer by Todd Boehly, with reports saying that £200 million is there to be spent.

According to the Telegraph, the new Chelsea owners have set Champions League qualification as their minimum target for their first full season in charge. 

They will be looking to close the gap to Manchester City and Liverpool, who were both head and shoulders above the Blues last season.

Boehly

The report written by Jamie Johnson and Matt Law says that Chelsea need to sign two centre-backs following the departure of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Sevilla's Jules Kounde is high up on Boehly's list, and a big-money move for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt has been boosted by reports from Italy claiming he is ready to move to the Premier League.

Due to the premium for top-class strikers, it is unlikely Chelsea will pursue a like-for-like replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who looks set to join Inter Milan on loan. An inside forward of the mould of Raheem Sterling or Ousmane Dembele has been identified as a priority.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Dembele

Although no one has been brought in yet, signings look like they are on the agenda at the club, and it will not be long before the first signing of this new post-Abramovich era.

