Report: Thomas Tuchel Set To Let Christian Pulisic Leave Chelsea Amid Barcelona Interest

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is going to allow USMNT star Christian Pulisic to leave the club in January amid interest from Barcelona, according to reports.

The American has struggled with injuries so far this season and therefore found himself with limited game time.

And according to El Nacional, Tuchel has made the decision to sell Pulisic in the winter window.

It was previously reported that several teams had asked about Pulisic's availability in January despite his injury worries.

With other attacking players in his position it may be difficult for him to secure a starting spot and a move elsewhere could be on the cards.

Therefore, a move to Barcelona could materialise as he has the potential to join up with his international teammate Sergino Dest.

Pulisic scored on the opening day of the season against Crystal Palace, but tested positive for COVID-19 and therefore had to isolate at home.

He then suffered an ankle injury which kept him out of action for the Blues for many weeks, before coming on as a substitute late on against Malmo. He also appeared against Burnley, Chelsea's last game before the international break.

And now, El Nacional report that Tuchel has told owner Roman Abramovich to sell Pulisic and the Blues could offer him to Barcelona.

