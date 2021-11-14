Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Thomas Tuchel Set To Let Christian Pulisic Leave Chelsea Amid Barcelona Interest

    Author:

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is going to allow USMNT star Christian Pulisic to leave the club in January amid interest from Barcelona, according to reports.

    The American has struggled with injuries so far this season and therefore found himself with limited game time.

    And according to El Nacional, Tuchel has made the decision to sell Pulisic in the winter window.

    imago1008000223h

    It was previously reported that several teams had asked about Pulisic's availability in January despite his injury worries.

    With other attacking players in his position it may be difficult for him to secure a starting spot and a move elsewhere could be on the cards.

    Therefore, a move to Barcelona could materialise as he has the potential to join up with his international teammate Sergino Dest.

    Read More

    imago1007999899h

    Pulisic scored on the opening day of the season against Crystal Palace, but tested positive for COVID-19 and therefore had to isolate at home.

    He then suffered an ankle injury which kept him out of action for the Blues for many weeks, before coming on as a substitute late on against Malmo. He also appeared against Burnley, Chelsea's last game before the international break.

    And now, El Nacional report that Tuchel has told owner Roman Abramovich to sell Pulisic and the Blues could offer him to Barcelona.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1008000223h
    Transfer News

    Report: Thomas Tuchel Set To Let Christian Pulisic Leave Chelsea Amid Barcelona Interest

    1 minute ago
    imago1007803167h (1)
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea To Enter Transfer Battle With Real Madrid for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz

    1 hour ago
    pjimage (3)
    Transfer News

    Revealed: Chelsea's Top Three January Transfer Targets, According to Reports

    1 hour ago
    imago1007748545h (1)
    Transfer News

    Report: Borussia Dortmund 'In Contact' With Hakim Ziyech Over Janaury Transfer

    2 hours ago
    imago1007587462h
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Reveals What Chelsea Means To Him Ahead of Title Challenge

    2 hours ago
    imago1007585687h
    News

    'It’s Really Important to Look After Yourself' - Trevoh Chalobah Reveals What He Does Outside of Football

    3 hours ago
    imago1007394477h
    News

    'I’ve Dealt With it' - Jules Kounde Reveals Collapsed Chelsea Move Affected Him

    3 hours ago
    imago1002915412h
    News

    'Play Like a Family' - Kai Havertz Reveals Key to Winning Champions League

    4 hours ago