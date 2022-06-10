Report: Thomas Tuchel Sets Four-Man Transfer Shortlist

With Chelsea's takeover now completed, they can look forward to the summer where things won't be as doom and gloom as they have been over the past few months.

Thomas Tuchel will be relishing the challenge of guiding his squad back in the right direction after what was an extremely difficult time in the club's history.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Lots of activity is expected to come in the weeks ahead and a four-man shortlist has been made by The Express.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have already left the club on free transfers, meaning that a massive hole has been left in the team.

Although Trevor Chalobah and Malang Sarr have impressed when called upon, centre-backs are desperately needed.

(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

Jules Kounde's name has come up once again after being heavily speculated with the Blues last summer.

The 23-year-old has impressed time and time again when playing for Sevilla, and it seems somewhat inevitable that he'll end up in London.

Photo by Antonio Pozo / PRESSINPHOTO

Another name mentioned is Kounde's French teammate Presnel Kimpembe who helped steer PSG to yet another title.

Kimpembe has now spent eight years in Paris and could be looking for a new challenge, with former PSG defender Thiago Silva trying to sell the project to him.

The 28-year-old is not short of silverware having won five Ligue 1 titles, four Coupe de France titles and a World Cup, just to name a few.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

A third centre-back mentioned was Juventus' Matthijs De Ligt who is currently refusing to sign a new contract with The Old Lady.

This could allow Chelsea to swoop in and pick up the former Ajax defender at a reduced fee.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

The final player on the shortlist is reportedly Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus who has been linked to a handful of Premier League clubs, such as Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, over the last few weeks.

The Manchester City number nine looks set to depart following the arrival of Erling Haaland in what looks to be a clear-out summer for the league champions.

Jesus would be a fantastic option for Chelsea if they were able to sign him, despite him playing for a competitor.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

