Skip to main content

Report: Thomas Tuchel Shortlists Five Attacking Targets to Bolster Chelsea Attack

Thomas Tuchel has a shortlist of five attacking transfer targets in order to bolster the Chelsea attack this summer, according to reports. 

The Blues are set for a big transfer window as they welcome their new owner Todd Boehly, with the announcement of his takeover believed to be announced imminently.

Chelsea finished third in the Premier League but will be keen to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool for the title next season.

imago1011676023h

According to the Guardian, Tuchel has a shortlist of five players who the club may sign in the summer in order to bolster their options in attack.

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, who has just one year left on his contract at the Etihad Stadium, is being 'monitored' by the German boss.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Christopher Nkunku of RB Leipzig is another name being mentioned, although the report suggests that signing him this summer could be difficult.

Other targets include Jonathan David of Lille and Darwin Nunez of Benfica, as well as Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona, with the winger being linked with a move to Stamford Bridge back in January.

imago1012208251h

Robert Lewandowski, who is set to leave Bayern Munich in the summer, has also been suggested, however the Poland international is thought to be keen on a move to Barcelona.

Reports have said that Tuchel will be given a budget of £200 million once Boehly arrives as owner, with most of it due to be spent on the squad's defence.

Jules Kounde could be the club's first signing of their new era, with the centre-back having a verbal agreement with the Blues.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011676023h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Monitoring' Man City Winger Raheem Sterling as Thomas Tuchel Handed £200M Transfer Budget

By Rob Calcutt30 minutes ago
imago1012248417h
News

Todd Boehly Expected to Spend 'Significant Time' Outlining New Chelsea Era With Thomas Tuchel

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1012194444h (3)
News

Todd Boehly Wants to Take Chelsea to the Top of English Football Amid Imminent Takeover

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1012065179h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea & Barcelona 'Most Interested' in Napoli's €40M Valued Kalidou Koulibaly

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1012207411h
Transfer News

Seven Stars Open to Chelsea Exits if Blues Receive Summer Bids

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1012187007h (1)
News

Todd Boehly's Plan for Thomas Tuchel Revealed Once Chelsea Takeover Completed

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1012248630h
News

Liverpool Chairman Tom Werner Backs Success for Todd Boehly At Chelsea

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1012108086h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea to Demand €20M for Marcos Alonso Amid Barcelona Interest

By Nick Emms4 hours ago