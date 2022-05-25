Report: Thomas Tuchel Shortlists Five Attacking Targets to Bolster Chelsea Attack

Thomas Tuchel has a shortlist of five attacking transfer targets in order to bolster the Chelsea attack this summer, according to reports.

The Blues are set for a big transfer window as they welcome their new owner Todd Boehly, with the announcement of his takeover believed to be announced imminently.

Chelsea finished third in the Premier League but will be keen to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool for the title next season.

IMAGO / News Images

According to the Guardian, Tuchel has a shortlist of five players who the club may sign in the summer in order to bolster their options in attack.

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, who has just one year left on his contract at the Etihad Stadium, is being 'monitored' by the German boss.

Christopher Nkunku of RB Leipzig is another name being mentioned, although the report suggests that signing him this summer could be difficult.

Other targets include Jonathan David of Lille and Darwin Nunez of Benfica, as well as Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona, with the winger being linked with a move to Stamford Bridge back in January.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Robert Lewandowski, who is set to leave Bayern Munich in the summer, has also been suggested, however the Poland international is thought to be keen on a move to Barcelona.

Reports have said that Tuchel will be given a budget of £200 million once Boehly arrives as owner, with most of it due to be spent on the squad's defence.

Jules Kounde could be the club's first signing of their new era, with the centre-back having a verbal agreement with the Blues.

