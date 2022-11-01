Report: Thomas Tuchel Still Suffering After Chelsea Sacking

The sacking of Thomas Tuchel was largely felt as one of the most shocking and premature sackings in recent years in football, and the former Chelsea manager is still feeling the affects.

Tuchel was convinced he would be given time to turn around the situation and build a team at Chelsea that was capable of winning under the new regime, but he was not afforded anywhere near enough time to do so.

The German manager does not want to return to management just yet, as he processes what happened at Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel was left shocked by his Chelsea departure. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, Thomas Tuchel is still feeling the affects of the sacking from Chelsea, and that is why he hasn't returned to a new management job as of yet.

"Thomas Tuchel is suffering with this Chelsea situation. He wanted to continue, he wanted to fight for his players, to fight for his club. He wasn't expected to be fired at that point of the season. He's still suffering."

There have been clubs interested in bringing Tuchel to their club since his sacking, but he is not ready to return as of yet, as he deals with the situation.

Thomas Tuchel is not ready to return to management yet. IMAGO / PA Images

Many felt there was enough credit in the bank for Tuchel at Chelsea, and he may have felt that way himself.

Graham Potter will have to prove himself from here on out, but will be mindful of how the regime he works under treated a Champions League winning manager.

