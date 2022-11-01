Report: Thomas Tuchel Still Suffering After Chelsea Sacking
The sacking of Thomas Tuchel was largely felt as one of the most shocking and premature sackings in recent years in football, and the former Chelsea manager is still feeling the affects.
Tuchel was convinced he would be given time to turn around the situation and build a team at Chelsea that was capable of winning under the new regime, but he was not afforded anywhere near enough time to do so.
The German manager does not want to return to management just yet, as he processes what happened at Chelsea.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Thomas Tuchel is still feeling the affects of the sacking from Chelsea, and that is why he hasn't returned to a new management job as of yet.
Read More
"Thomas Tuchel is suffering with this Chelsea situation. He wanted to continue, he wanted to fight for his players, to fight for his club. He wasn't expected to be fired at that point of the season. He's still suffering."
There have been clubs interested in bringing Tuchel to their club since his sacking, but he is not ready to return as of yet, as he deals with the situation.
Many felt there was enough credit in the bank for Tuchel at Chelsea, and he may have felt that way himself.
Graham Potter will have to prove himself from here on out, but will be mindful of how the regime he works under treated a Champions League winning manager.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Match Report: Chelsea Breeze To A 3-0 Victory Over Wolves
- Report: Chelsea Monitoring Alessandro Bastoni As Josko Gvardiol Alternative
- Report: Tammy Abraham Speaks On Possibility Of Chelsea Return
- Chelsea Release Manchester United Premier League Fixture Update
- Report: Gabriel Slonina Will Train With Chelsea This Week
- Report: Chelsea Negotiating With Mason Mount For New Contract
- Report: Chelsea Interested In Lorenzo Pellegrini And Yeremy Pino
- Report: Marco Van Basten Urges Hakim Ziyech To Leave Chelsea
- Report: Chelsea Target Cristiano Ronaldo Not Happy At Manchester United