Skip to main content
Report: Thomas Tuchel Still Suffering After Chelsea Sacking

IMAGO / Sportimage

Report: Thomas Tuchel Still Suffering After Chelsea Sacking

Thomas Tuchel is still feeling the affects of his sacking from Chelsea.

The sacking of Thomas Tuchel was largely felt as one of the most shocking and premature sackings in recent years in football, and the former Chelsea manager is still feeling the affects.

Tuchel was convinced he would be given time to turn around the situation and build a team at Chelsea that was capable of winning under the new regime, but he was not afforded anywhere near enough time to do so.

The German manager does not want to return to management just yet, as he processes what happened at Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel was left shocked by his Chelsea departure.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Thomas Tuchel is still feeling the affects of the sacking from Chelsea, and that is why he hasn't returned to a new management job as of yet.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Thomas Tuchel is suffering with this Chelsea situation. He wanted to continue, he wanted to fight for his players, to fight for his club. He wasn't expected to be fired at that point of the season. He's still suffering."

There have been clubs interested in bringing Tuchel to their club since his sacking, but he is not ready to return as of yet, as he deals with the situation.

Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel is not ready to return to management yet.

 Many felt there was enough credit in the bank for Tuchel at Chelsea, and he may have felt that way himself.

Graham Potter will have to prove himself from here on out, but will be mindful of how the regime he works under treated a Champions League winning manager.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Jude Bellingham
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Make Jude Bellingham A Top Target For Next Summer

By Dylan McBennett
Raheem Sterling v Dinamo Zagreb
Match Coverage

UEFA Champions League: Where To Watch Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb

By Melissa Edwards
Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge
Match Coverage

Chelsea Transfer Room Writers' Predictions: Chelsea Vs Dinamo Zagreb

By Luka Foley
Leandro Trossard
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Weigh Up Move For Leandro Trossard In January

By Dylan McBennett
Mateo Kovacic
News

Chelsea Team News: Kepa Arrizabalaga And Mateo Kovacic Injured

By Dylan McBennett
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Will Make A Contract Offer To N'Golo Kante

By Dylan McBennett
Kalidou Koulibaly
News

Report: Kalidou Koulibaly Believes Chelsea Can Win The Premier League

By Dylan McBennett
Arsen Zakharyan
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Still Have Interest In Arsen Zakharyan

By Dylan McBennett