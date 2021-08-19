Report: Thomas Tuchel Tells Four Players They Can Leave Chelsea This Summer

Thomas Tuchel has told Ross Barkley, Danny Drinkwater, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Davide Zappacosta that they can leave Chelsea this summer as they are not part of his first team plans, according to reports.

The players did not impress Tuchel in pre-season and are free to leave this summer.

As per Guardian Sport, the four players are going to be allowed to leave Chelsea this summer.

Photo by Weymouth FC

Drinkwater was given the most game time of the four and looked sharp in pre-season but after a series of failed loan spells, it is clear that he will not make it at Chelsea.

The Englishman may be the most difficult to ship out due to his high wages.

Barkley has been linked with a move to West Ham this summer to link up with former boss David Moyes, but the Hammers would prefer a loan move.

Zappacosta looks like he will be the easiest to move on with Fiorentina interested in the full-back, who had an impressive loan spell at Genoa last season.

Bakayoko looks set for a move back to AC Milan in the Serie A, where he has previously been on loan and his agent confirmed talks.

Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA

Speaking previously, Busiello said: “We had a meeting a few weeks ago with the Milan officials who are looking for a player in that position. This is a particular market, in which there’s a need to sell before buying. Beyond Bakayoko, I believe that many hits will be realised later because first the clubs have to place some players before taking others.

It may prove to be a difficult task for Chelsea to offload all four this summer but it is likely that they could leave on loan moves this summer.

