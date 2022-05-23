Report: Thomas Tuchel to Hold Talks With Cesar Azpilicueta Over Chelsea Future

Thomas Tuchel is set to hold talks with Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta over his future at the club, according to reports.

The Spaniard joined the Blues in the summer of 2012 and has therefore just completed his tenth season at the club.

His contract was set to expire at the end of the season but a year extension has been triggered as a result of the 32-year-old reaching a certain number of appearances in the campaign just gone.

However he has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in recent months, with the Evening Standard saying that Tuchel is set to hold talks with him over his future at the club.

The German wants to convince Azpilicueta to stay at the club beyond the summer after the contract extension.

It was previously reported that the captain will wait for the arrival of the club's new owners before he makes a transfer request, meaning he could be set to depart Stamford Bridge after ten years.

Marcos Alonso is also believed to be in a similar position, with the defender said to be 'keen' on a return to Spain.

Should Azpilicueta leave Chelsea in the summer transfer window he will have made 476 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 17 goals and assisting a further 56 from defence.

His last game will have been the Blues' season finale against Watford on Sunday afternoon, with Tuchel's side winning 2-1 at Stamford Bridge thanks to goals from Kai Havertz and Ross Barkley.

