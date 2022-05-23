Skip to main content

Report: Thomas Tuchel to Hold Talks With Cesar Azpilicueta Over Chelsea Future

Thomas Tuchel is set to hold talks with Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta over his future at the club, according to reports. 

The Spaniard joined the Blues in the summer of 2012 and has therefore just completed his tenth season at the club. 

His contract was set to expire at the end of the season but a year extension has been triggered as a result of the 32-year-old reaching a certain number of appearances in the campaign just gone.

imago1012215332h

However he has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in recent months, with the Evening Standard saying that Tuchel is set to hold talks with him over his future at the club.

The German wants to convince Azpilicueta to stay at the club beyond the summer after the contract extension.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It was previously reported that the captain will wait for the arrival of the club's new owners before he makes a transfer request, meaning he could be set to depart Stamford Bridge after ten years.

Marcos Alonso is also believed to be in a similar position, with the defender said to be 'keen' on a return to Spain.

imago1012110596h

Should Azpilicueta leave Chelsea in the summer transfer window he will have made 476 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 17 goals and assisting a further 56 from defence.

His last game will have been the Blues' season finale against Watford on Sunday afternoon, with Tuchel's side winning 2-1 at Stamford Bridge thanks to goals from Kai Havertz and Ross Barkley.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1012207411h
News

'It Was Nice' - Thomas Tuchel Pleased With Lap of Honour as Chelsea Finish Season in Third

By Rob Calcutt30 minutes ago
imago1012215248h
News

'A Lot of Options' - Thomas Tuchel Contemplating New Attacking Signings at Chelsea in the Summer

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1012194214h
News

Antonio Rudiger Reflects on Tough Decision to Leave Chelsea for Real Madrid

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1012194444h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Optimistic of Todd Boehly's £4.25BN Takeover of Chelsea

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1012214642h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea's Plans Over Formation Change for 2022/23 Season

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
pjimage (9)
Features/Opinions

2021/22 Chelsea Season Review: Blues Win Two Trophies and Finish Third in Premier League After Eventful Campaign

By Rob Calcutt4 hours ago
imago1012214642h
News

'This is the Plan' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Delayed Chelsea Pre-Season

By Rob Calcutt14 hours ago
imago1012165722h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Handed Blow as Aurelien Tchouameni Informs Liverpool of Real Madrid Transfer

By Nick Emms15 hours ago