December 23, 2021
Report: Thomas Tuchel to Keep an Eye on Chelsea Youngster Levi Colwill Over 2022/23 Pre-Season

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will be keeping a close eye no youngster Levi Colwill at pre-season for the 2022/23 season, according to reports.

The 18-year-old is currently on loan at Huddersfield Town where he has made 18 league appearances already this season.

His one and only goal for the Championship side came in a 2-1 win at Sheffield United in August.

As per The Athletic, Colwill will spend the 2022/23 pre-season period under the watchful eye of Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, who is looking at re-inforcing his squad for the upcoming season.

Tuchel is currently facing a transfer headache with the likes of defenders Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva, all out of contract at the end of the season.

While Silva is likely to sign a season-long contract extension, the situation of other three is far from resolved and Tuchel is looking at ways of getting around this.

Two options that seem attractive to the German tactician are Leicester City's Wesley Fofana and Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt.

However, both players come with their problems. Fofana is still recovering from a broken leg that he suffered in pre-season, while de Ligt's salary demands are significantly higher than what the club currently pay either Rudiger or Christensen.

As a result, Colwill looks like an attractive option going forward, having appeared frequently for Huddersfield so far this season.

