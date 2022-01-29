Skip to main content
Report: Thomas Tuchel Wants Aurelien Tchouameni to Join Chelsea 'At All Costs'

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel wants Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni to make the move to west London at all costs according to reports.

The French playmaker was on the Blues target list last summer but the club decided not to sign him, believing he still needed another year in the Ligue 1.

Tchouameni has since caught the attention of several other clubs with his standout performances for the French side so far this season.

imago1006694958h

As MARCA reports, Tchouameni has been under Tuchel's watchful eye for a while now and the German tactician wants to acquire his signature at all costs.

The report states that other clubs interested in the young prodigy include Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid, as well as Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United.

As Chelsea begin to come to terms with the fact that defensive midfielders Jorginho and N'Golo Kante are not going to be able to play forever, the west London club are assessing their options, and 22-year-old Tchouameni is certainly one of them.

Read More

MARCA goes on to report, however, that Monaco will not let him go for less than 80-100 million euros.

In December, Monaco's sporting director, Paul Mitchell, revealed that he is aware of the interest the player attracts, and he is prepared to hold onto him for now.

imago1008762877h (1)

"Despite being so young, he is already such a great player," he said. "If we want to be among one of the best clubs, we shouldn't sell him.

"We are ambitious and we will analyse the situation at the end of the season but for now he is under contract until 2024 and he is valued as a footballer at the highest level.

"Everything is expensive in Monte Carlo. Let's say Tchouameni is as expensive as the Monte Carlo Casino."

