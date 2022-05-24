Skip to main content

Report: Thomas Tuchel Wants Chelsea to Sign RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol as Antonio Rudiger Replacement

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel 'would like to have' RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol as part of his squad next season to replace the outgoing Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

The Croatian is one of the hottest prospects in world football, with the 20-year-old impressing in the Bundesliga.

As per Florian Plettenberg, Tuchel is interested in the defender and would like to sign him this summer.

Previous reports have stated that the Blues have been scouting the defender over a potential move this transfer window.

Gvardiol was already on the radar of Chelsea's scouts during his time at Dinamo Zagreb before making the switch to Germany.

It was also previously stated that Blues boss Tuchel is a 'big fan' of Gvardiol and believes that he could be the player to replace Rudiger for next season, with Plettenberg now confirming these reports.

Tuchel is set to 'recommend' to Chelsea's new owners that they sign two new defenders in the summer transfer window to replace the outgoing Christensen and Rudiger this summer.

However, signing Gvardiol will not be simple as Chelsea are facing competition from Tottenham Hotspur for the defender.

The latest reports have stated that Chelsea have an eight-man shortlist for defensive reinforcements this summer, with Gvardiol and Jules Kounde sitting at the top.

Kounde has been spotted in the English capital in recent days, with the defender being speculated to be the first signing of the summer when Todd Boehly arrives as the new owner.

Gvardiol could join the Blues if Tuchel gets his wish as the German looks to rebuild Chelsea's squad this summer.

Learn more about Gvardiol here, in AbsoluteChelsea's player profile for the talented defender.

