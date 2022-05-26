Skip to main content

Report: Thomas Tuchel 'Wants Four New Defenders' at Chelsea Ahead of Summer Transfer Window

Thomas Tuchel 'wants four new defenders' at Chelsea as they prepare to be active in the summer transfer, according to reports. 

Todd Boehly is set to be announced as the Blues' new owner imminently, with the American businessman taking over just three months after Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale. 

Chelsea are preparing to lose Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen in the summer upon the expiration of their contracts, with Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso being speculated to also leave. 

As per the Daily Mail, Blues boss Tuchel wants to sign four new defenders in the transfer window as his side prepare to compete on various fronts once again next season.

Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde was heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge last summer but remained at the Spanish club for the season.

However he is set to join Chelsea this summer, with reports in April saying the Frenchman has been told that he will be one of the first signings at the club once the takeover has been completed.

Kounde has also been spotted in London in the past week, with a signing now expected to take place ahead of the new season.

With Boehly preparing to take over at Chelsea, he is reportedly wanting to take the club 'to the summit of English football' and surpass the achievements won under Abramovich.

The west London side have been unable to make any moves in the market as of yet due to the sanctions on their owner, but the arrival of Boehly will soon allow them to buy and sell players ahead of next season.

